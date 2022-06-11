Showman Music Summer Camp comes to An Táin Arts Centre Dundalk

This summer will see the Showman summer camp come to An Tain Arts Centre Dundalk.
This musical summer camp, led by An Táin Arts Centre’s School of Music and Grow Music, will help each child explore their individual musical expression, compose their own music, and learn show stopper songs from movies and musicals.
Every day, campers will have band jams, individual lessons, creative crafts, drumming, and choir. The time and focus given to every camper will bring out the best musicianship and creativity in each child.
Showman Music Summer Camp at An Táin Arts Centre will run for two weeks:
Week one starts 18th July – 22nd July and Week 2 runs from 25th – 29th July, both 10am – 3pm daily. Suitable for ages 7-15. Prices are €150 per child and can be booked at www.growmusic.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.