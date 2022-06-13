Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Monday will bring a lot of dry weather with just well scattered showers.
Cloud cover will vary with some brighter spells at times.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with a moderate southwest breeze.
A spell of rain looks likely to move in on Monday night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.