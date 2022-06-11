Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday will bring further widespread showers with some sunny spells too.
The odd shower will be heavy.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.
Breezy again with fresh southwest winds veering westerly.
Becoming drier overnight on Saturday night with clear spells and isolated showers.
Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
