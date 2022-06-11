Search

13 Jun 2022

The Dance Kids set to take to the stage in Dundalk's An Táin

The Dance Kids set to take to the stage in Dundalk's An Táin

Dance Kids juniors and tots ready to go on stage for their Christmas show 'Time To Sparkle'

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

An Táin Arts Centre is the place to be on Sunday the 19th of June when the Dance Kids unveil their 20th Anniversary show ‘Let’s Celebrate’.

Never one's to sit still; the Dance Kids have been rehearsing for ‘Let’s Celebrate’ since February and have promised that this year’s show will be a perfect night out for all the family, with performances to suit all ages.

The talented dancers aged from just four years of age are promising to stage a 'show-stopping performance' of the hit Disney film, ‘101 Dalmatians’, as well as many favourites from ‘Ed Sheeran and ‘Queen’.

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Out and About: Party night in Dundalk's Lilywhite Lounge

The night of entertainment will also include hit songs from ‘Calamity Jane’ and ‘JoJo Siwa’ to name just a few. If that wasn't enough An Táin Arts Centre will then be transformed into the sunny island of Greece where the cast of Mamma Mia will have the audience singing and dancing in their seats.

"We are so excited about this year’s show ‘Let’s Celebrate’," said Freda Hearty.

"Everyone has worked so hard; these kids are so talented, and I know they will be amazing on stage.

"After the tremendous success of our sold-out Christmas show ‘Time To Sparkle’, ‘Let’s Celebrate’ is going to be the show of the year as we celebrate 20 years of fun. Book your tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

‘Let’s Celebrate’ takes place in An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk, on Sunday the 19th of June at 2pm and 7pm and is not to be missed. Book your tickets today at An Táin Arts Centre box office on 042 9332332 or antain.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media