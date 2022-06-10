Louth Senator Erin McGreehan attends ALDE party congress

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan yesterday attended the European wide Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party congress being held in Dublin.

Over 1,000 delegates of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party gathered in Dublin, in the National Convention Centre last weekend from 2nd to 4th June to discuss the issues affecting the EU and wider European continent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will officially opened the event on today joined by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Better, Dutch vice Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Magrethe Vestager.

Senator McGreehan stated that it is a hugely significant event for all the political parties who are members of this Alliance; meeting with our friends, colleagues and allies from President Macron's Party in France to President Zelensky's party in Ukraine. It was also a fantastic opportunity to highlight Ireland from a tourism and business point of view.

Senator McGreehan met with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Better, briefly discussing membership of the EU and the importance of the EU solidarity when it came to the prolonged Brexit negotiations.

Senator McGreehan noted that:

“The Russian invasion and war on Ukraine has highlighted the importance of the EU working together.

"We have huge challenges ahead, the cost of energy and in turn the cost of living is going to challenge households and businesses like never before it is necessary that we work together to help alleviate the issues."