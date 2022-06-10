Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Breezy and blustery today with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals.
Several of the showers will turn heavy during the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds.
Friday night will see showers continue for a time overnight, long dry and clear spells will then develop.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
Moderate southwest breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.