09 Jun 2022

Dundalk Premier League Game of the week: Rock Celtic prove too strong for Bay

Donegal Junior Soccer League to review their season options

Reporter:

reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fyffes Premier League

Bay United 2 Rock Celtic 4

Rock Celtic joined Quay Celtic at the top of the League, maintaining their 100% start with this hard fought win over last year's champions, Bay United.

Fiachra O'Hanlon gave the seasiders the perfect start with a 9th minute close range effort that found the roof of the net. A thumping header from Conan Brady on 21 minutes extended Rocks lead, which they took into the break.

Bay started the second half with purpose, reducing the lead with a great header from Edgar Segarra in the 62nd minute. Five minutes later Gerard Uamai fired low across Rock keeper Conor Rafferty, finding the inside of the net to level matters.

Bay pushed hard to make their dominance pay with a late winner, but it was the visitors who scored in a breakaway, Evan Durnin cooly finishing with a well taken goal.

Bay then hit the post a minute later as the clock ticked over the 90 minutes. In added time Durnin struck again to seal all 3 points for the Reds.

Top Scorers
Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 6 goals
Rory Kirk Rock Celtic 5 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's F.C. 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 4 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's F.C. 4 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart Celtic 4 goals
Sean Gartland Rock Celtic 3 goals
Calum Sheedy Thatch F.C. 3 goals
David Ward Shamrock F.C. 3 goals
Thomas Daly Quay Celtic 3 goals
Anti Lines Rampart Celtic 3 goals

