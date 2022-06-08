Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

A breezy day on Wednesday with sunny spells and showers.
Showers may be heavy and prolonged at times.
Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with a fresh and gusty westerly breeze.
Becoming mostly dry and clear for a time on Wednesday night with the possibility of just a few showers.
Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.
