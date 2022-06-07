REVEALED: Cost of childcare for every county in Ireland - where does Louth sit on the list?

Parents pay an average of €715 a month for childcare in Louth, a survey of nationwide costs has found.

The most expensive county is Dublin were parents pay an average of €1,276 a month for childcare.

It is followed by counties Wicklow, with charges of €928 a month and Cork, where prices stand at €857 a month.

Offaly is the eighth most expensive county for childcare in the country with charges of €766 per month, above the national average of €746.

A countrywide survey on childcare costs was recently carried out by Newstalk.

A similar nationwide survey carried out by Newstalk found that these three counties were also the most expensive places for childcare in 2018

Overall, 10 of the 26 counties surveyed recently saw an increase in prices, while costs actually decreased in 16 counties.

Dublin saw a 20% increase since the last survey.

Of the 10 places with the most affordable rates - all of these have seen a reduction in prices since 2018.

Longford remains the cheapest county for creches - with an average cost of €613 per month.

It is followed by Monaghan, Leitrim and Roscommon, where parents are spending less than €655 per month.

The full childcare charges by county are:

1 Dublin €1,276

2 Wicklow €928

3 Cork €857

4 Kildare €844

5 Meath €841

6 Westmeath €786

7 Kerry €781

8 Offaly €766

9 Tipperary €744

10 Sligo €733

11 Cavan €733

12 Louth €715

13 Galway €713

14 Limerick €707

15 Waterford €707

16 Donegal €700

17 Laois €693

18 Wexford €687

19 Mayo €683

20 Kilkenny €680

21 Carlow €660

22 Clare €653

23 Roscommon €652

24 Leitrim €627

25 Monaghan €620

26 Longford €613