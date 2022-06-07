Free creative events for children and young people in Louth this weekend as part of Cruinniú na nÓg

Cruinniú na nÓg, the annual day of free creativity for children and young people, takes place on Saturday 11th June. The event is being run by Creative Ireland, in conjunction with Louth County Council & the Louth Creative Ireland Culture Team.

This year we are back in person with our Carnival of Creativity across the county and have an action-packed line up of workshops and activities to offer. The Cruinniú na nÓg programme encourages children to embrace their creativity and get involved in Arts and Culture and we have events happening in Carlingford, Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda.

Carlingford – In the Carlingford Heritage Centre between 2 & 4p.m Creative Spark will have workshops where kids can try print-screening, origami and collages all inspired by Carlingford and its fascinating heritage.

Dundalk – An Táin Arts Centre have Storytelling, Pottery Making workshops and Dance for Musical Theatre workshops available at varying times between 10a.m and 6p.m. MAD Youth Theatre will also host a free drama workshop between 2 & 4p.m. and we will have Music Generation Students performing live at Market Square showcasing the fabulous talents of our young musicians in the county. Dundalk Youth Centre members will also be performing a re-enactment of the "Rediscovery of the Tain Bo Cuailnge" story. Finally in the Creative Spark facility at Clontygora there will be an exhibition of work that has been going on in the Redeemer Resource Centre with a young mother and toddler group which was part of one of our outreach programmes.

Ardee – We have exhibitions in the Bohemian Centre featuring works produced across 3 different workshops that have been running with the New Leaf programme in Ardee and Dunleer over the past 6 weeks. The young participants have been working on a digital animation project, learning how to DJ, and on a film making project. Their works will be on display in the Bohemian centre on Sat 11th June.

Drogheda – There will be ‘Thrilling Tales’ from Barlow House, ‘Superstories and Superheros’ in Droichead Arts Centre and a fantastic free workshop by Drogheda Youth Theatre in the Barbican Centre. Meanwhile in Drogheda Library there will be an exhibition of mixed media sculptures made by members of the Connect Family Resource centre over the past few weeks in the last of our outreach projects. Finally, Drogheda library will also host workshops on 11th June in person where kids will be making Berehynias, traditional dolls from the Ukraine. Ukrainian artist Olga Duka will facilitate the 3 workshops with the second workshop specifically for Ukrainian children.

All in person events on 11th June are free, but booking is required. Materials will be provided for a selection of the workshops and can be collected in advance from venues. All activities and events are in conjunction with An Táin Arts Centre, Droichead Arts Centre, Creative Spark, Carlingford Heritage Centre and Louth County Libraries. With special thanks also to the New Leaf programme, Connect Famliy Resource Centre & Redeemer Family Resource Centre

For details on all the events go to:

https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/louth/