Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Some sunny spells on Tuesday morning but some showers may develop through the middle of the day with some possibly turning heavy at times.
Meanwhile cloud will increase over the south during the afternoon with showery outbreaks of rain developing by evening.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.
Tuesday night will see showery outbreaks of rain will spread overnight, clearing from most areas before dawn with clear spells and a few showers following.
Remaining rather warm or humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees in most areas with some mist and hill fog possible as light to moderate variable winds become mostly westerly by morning.
Sophia Murdock Dundalk RFC U18 Player Making A Presentation on Behalf of Dundalk Girls Rugby to Ireland Women's Head Coach Greg McWilliams
