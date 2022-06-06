PHOTOS: Sonia's Big Boot Football Blitz at DkIT Sport in Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
A family fun day was held at DkIT Sport last Sunday 5 June, to help raise funds for former Dundalk FC star Sonia Hoey, to return to the Hope4Cancer clinic in Mexico for treatment. Sonia was originally diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in February 2019. Following intensive treatment, she was almost a year in remission when it was discovered in July 2020, that the cancer had returned and had spread to her lungs. The aim of the Save Our Sonia campaign is to raise €50,000 so Sonia can return to the Hope4Cancer clinic for treatment.
The “Big Foot” Football Blitz on Sunday was a great success. The organisers wish to thank everyone who helped organise, took part in and donated at the event. See the Save Our Sonia page on Facebook to keep up to date with how the fundraising is going.
Photos by Arthur Kinahan
Sophia Murdock Dundalk RFC U18 Player Making A Presentation on Behalf of Dundalk Girls Rugby to Ireland Women's Head Coach Greg McWilliams
