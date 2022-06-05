PHOTOS: Deckmar House in Dunleer had just gone on the market

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Deckmar House in Cliven, Dunleer, Co Louth is a stunning architect designed detached residence, extending to C.307 sq.metres, i.e. 3305 sq.ft. This beautiful home standing on a C. 1 acre landscaped site is beautifully presented and has the benefit of a self contained granny flat.
There is a detached garage divided into garage and office space. The property is located in a lovely quiet country area C. 4km west of Dunleer village and C. 3 minutes from M1 Motorway. The beautiful Rathescar Lake and walkway is less than 1/2 kilometre from the property. Viewing is highly advised.
Guide price is €675,000. Contact DNG Brady on 041 980 9999 for more information.
