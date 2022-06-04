Patrick Kavanagh Centre located minutes from the Louth border officially opens

Tourism in Monaghan has received a major boost with the official opening of the new Patrick Kavanagh Visitor centre in Inniskeen and the launch of Fáilte Ireland and Monaghan County Council’s new five-year tourism development plan for County Monaghan.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaelteacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD today officially opened the Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Inniskeen Co. Monaghan, a key element of the Monaghan Destination Experience Development Plan (DEDP) which launches at Castle Leslie this afternoon.

The Patrick Kavanagh Centre, located in a deconsecrated church in Inniskeen, is a new state-of-the-art visitor experience dedicated to the life and works of one of Ireland’s greatest poets.

A €1.2million restoration and development of the site includes a new visitor experience and cultural space. The centre is expected to attract up to 10,000 visitors per annum by 2026.

The Patrick Kavanagh Centre and the development of ‘The Kavanagh Country’ experience is a central part of the Monaghan Destination Experience Development Plan, which also officially launches today.

The Monaghan DEDP is a comprehensive 5-year tourism development plan, created in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Monaghan County Council, that will drive the development of tourism across Monaghan.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said:

“I am pleased to officially open the Patrick Kavanagh Centre here in Inniskeen.

"Patrick Kavanagh’s significant contribution to Irish poetry heritage is showcased wonderfully in this new centre, which will have an important economic impact for the Monaghan and the surrounding region by attracting thousands of additional visitors and positioning the North East as a must-visit destination for domestic and international tourists.

"In addition, the Monaghan DEDP will provide a 5- year framework to further develop the visitor experience in all areas of Monaghan from Glaslough in the north of the county down to Carrickmacross in the south, creating new opportunities not only for visitors but also for local businesses and people, and driving the development of regional tourism.”

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said:

“Through Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious rural development policy, we want to help communities to build on their own unique strengths.

"The Community in Inniskeen have developed a masterplan and this Government and my Department is providing the funding to help them implement it.

"Projects like this are all about that ground up approach to rural development. Without doubt, the Patrick Kavanagh Centre will be a fitting legacy for Monaghan’s most famous Son.

"This official opening, along with the launch of Fáilte Ireland’s 5 year Destination and Experience Development Plan for Monaghan, is a significant step in the development of tourism in Monaghan and the North East, which has so much to offer domestic and international visitors alike.”

Paul Kelly CEO of Fáilte Ireland added:

“Today is an important day for the development of tourism in Monaghan, with the opening of the new Patrick Kavanagh Visitor Centre and the launch of the Monaghan Destination Experience Development plan.

"We look forward to working with Monaghan County Council and industry partners as we implement this plan to realise Monaghan's tourism potential.”

In his speech, Cllr Aidan Campbell, Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council said:

“The Kavanagh Centre provides a wonderful context for exploring the unique landscape of Monaghan that inspired so much of his work.

"This landscape that shaped Kavanagh as a person and as a poet has changed little since his time and young and old can enjoy the Kavanagh Trail as part of the visitor experience.”