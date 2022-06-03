Plans progressing for Narrow Water Bridge in north Louth

Plans for the Narrow Water Bridge have progressed in recent days with the news that the project has been put out to tender. The project is a proposed bridge link between the Cooley Peninsula area in County Louth and the Warrenpoint and Mourne area in County Down.

The Narrow Water Bridge project is a commitment within the New Decade New Approach agreement. The Irish Government has provided €3 million in funding from the Shared Island Fund to allow Louth County Council as lead project partner to advance the project to procurement.

The bridge will connect the A2 Newry to Warrenpoint dual carriageway with the R173 Omeath and will have the ability to open to allow for passage of ships through and on to the Newry Canal. The bridge will provide access to a range of cross border active travel and recreational activities including greenways, mountain bike trails, walking routes and beaches.

Specifications stated in the tender information say that the bridge is a cable-stayed bridge with rolling bascule opening span that enables tall ships, leisure craft and other marine vessels access to the Victoria Lock and the Albert Basin in Newry, Co. Down. It also comprises associated roadworks, earthworks, drainage, mechanical and electrical works, retaining walls, buildings, a navigation beacon, access roads, services diversions, fendering and boundary treatment.

Further information included in the description says that the bridge is an asymmetric cable-stayed bridge with rolling bascule opening span. The south span is approximately 138.35m and the north span is approximately 56.8m giving a total length of approximately 195m. The structure is supported by asymmetric back-ward inclined towers, with the higher tower located on the southern side of the crossing and is located on the centre line of the bridge. The lower twin towers on the northern side form part of the rolling bascule opening span.

A control building is proposed on the southern approach to the bridge to facilitate the opening of the bascule bridge. Signage, barriers and wig-wags will be provided in advance of the structure to inform road users of the bridge opening and to prevent road users from accessing the bridge during the bridge opening operation.

Louth County Council say that the deadline for the submission of tenders is 4 July 2022.