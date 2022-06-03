Louth sees fall in number of people signing on Live Register

There was a slight monthly fall in the number of people signing on the Live Register in May, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

7,470 people signed on the Live Register across the three social welfare offices, Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda, in May, compared to 7,669 in April, with the largest percentage decrease seen in Drogheda and the smallest in Dundalk.

In Dundalk, 3,400 people signed on in May, compared to 3,414 in April - a fall of 14 people. In Ardee, 784 people signed on in May, compared to 795 in April, representing a fall of 11 people. In Drogheda where the largest decrease was seen, 3,286 people signed on in May, compared to 3,460 in April - representing a fall of 174 people.

On an annual basis, the number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth has increased by 174 people. This may relate in part however, to people that were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) scheme in May 2021 and who have been transferred to a Jobseeker’s scheme after the PUP scheme ended in March of this year.

On a national basis, the seasonally adjusted Live Register decreased by 0.7% to 176,800 over the month to May 2022. The unadjusted Live Register total for May 2022 was 171,903 persons; this consisted of 94,993 males (55.3%) and 76,910 females (44.7%). Of those on the Live Register for May 2022, 16,824 or 9.8%, are under 25 years of age, while 155,079 or 90.2%, are 25 years of age and over.