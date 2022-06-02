Dundalk Lions to hold Ukraine fund table quiz

Dundalk Lions Club bingo returns after two year absence
Dundalk Lions Club are holding a table quiz in Kennedy's Bar on the Carrick Road in Dundalk, next Thursday 9 June at 8.30pm with all proceeds going to the Lions Ukraine Fund.
Entry for a team of four people is €20. There will also be a raffle on the night.
Dundalk Lions Club meets every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at 8pm. Their members fundraise in order to support causes which affect the local community. Find out more on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dundalklionsclub or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DundalkLions
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.