Louth TD says €30m secured for An Post 'will make an immediate impact'

Louth TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said the €30m announced today by Minister Hildegarde Naughton, to sustain the nationwide An Post Network over the next 3 years will make an immediate impact on the ground.

Deputy O’Dowd said “The vital role our post offices play was laid bare over the Covid 19 pandemic as they took a leading role in our countries response and I would like to acknowledge the staff for their exceptional work in that regard. This is a first-time move in the history of Government where direct financial support will provided to post masters and support the existing network of approximately 900 post offices.

The Fine Gael TD added, "the €10m per annum will safeguard our post office network and that is good news for families and businesses across the country as our local post office in many cases is embedded in the fabric of our social community. These monies will allow postmasters to plan ahead and consider investment in modernising and expanding their service provision and safeguard the network in both urban and rural areas.”

The measure announced today is aimed at supporting the existing network of approximately 900 post offices. In particular, the aim is to safeguard the most vulnerable post offices – to protect access to services across the country. Funding will be disbursed, to ensure a balance between providing vital financial support and certainty, while at the same time maintaining a commercial focus.

Monies will be distributed between a fixed/guaranteed element and a variable, performance-based element, which will be determined following consultation between An Post and the IPU (Irish Postmasters Union) and approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. Exact details relating to the disbursal of funds will be released in due course, subsequent to these consultations.

An Post is a commercial State body with a mandate to act commercially. It has statutory responsibility for the State’s postal service and for the post office network. Postmasters are independent business owners contracted by An Post to run post offices across Ireland. Most post offices are operated by independent postmasters. Postmasters are not State employees, nor are they employees of An Post and, as such, they are not paid a fixed salary. Their income is derived on a fee per transaction basis.