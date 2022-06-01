Search

01 Jun 2022

Council gets funding for live events across Louth this month

Begins with open air live circus event in Dundalk this weekend

Council gets funding for live events across Louth this month

Open air live circus event at the main square in Dundalk town this weekend

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Louth County Council has been allocated government funding through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS), to host live events in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda in June. It is part of a €5 million fund that has been allocated to the LLPPS, to help local authorities provide local live performance opportunities across the country. 

The live events taking place in Louth this month are:

Dundalk:

  • Circus at the Square - 4 June - Open air live circus event at the main square in Dundalk town

Ardee: 

  • Glas Quartet in Concert - 8 June - Concert in Ardee town featuring Glas Quartet and special guest musicians from local national schools

Drogheda: 

  • Kick up the Arts - 16 & 17 June - Open-Air Live music events in the town of Drogheda

The LLPPS, which was first launched by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in mid-2021 has supported hundreds of events throughout the country through the local authorities. The scheme has supported hundreds of events throughout the country through the local authorities. Over 5,500 individual artists, performers and workers have benefitted from this scheme to date. 

Minister Catherine Martin said:
"I am so glad that the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme for local authorities has been such a success. This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of supports for those working in the live entertainment sector and has provided support to so many working in the live performance sector. "

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan, has commended the scheme, commenting today that, "the scheme has helped to reinvigorate local communities and provide a welcome boost to their economies. I look forward to seeing local communities in Louth enjoy a range of events over the month of June”. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media