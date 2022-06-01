Council gets funding for live events across Louth this month

Louth County Council has been allocated government funding through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme (LLPPS), to host live events in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda in June. It is part of a €5 million fund that has been allocated to the LLPPS, to help local authorities provide local live performance opportunities across the country.

The live events taking place in Louth this month are:

Dundalk:

Circus at the Square - 4 June - Open air live circus event at the main square in Dundalk town

Ardee:

Glas Quartet in Concert - 8 June - Concert in Ardee town featuring Glas Quartet and special guest musicians from local national schools

Drogheda:

Kick up the Arts - 16 & 17 June - Open-Air Live music events in the town of Drogheda

The LLPPS, which was first launched by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in mid-2021 has supported hundreds of events throughout the country through the local authorities. Over 5,500 individual artists, performers and workers have benefitted from this scheme to date.

Minister Catherine Martin said:

"I am so glad that the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme for local authorities has been such a success. This scheme is part of a €50 million suite of supports for those working in the live entertainment sector and has provided support to so many working in the live performance sector. "

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan, has commended the scheme, commenting today that, "the scheme has helped to reinvigorate local communities and provide a welcome boost to their economies. I look forward to seeing local communities in Louth enjoy a range of events over the month of June”.