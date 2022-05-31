Award winning trad musicians to support Vladimir Jablokov performance at Dundalk Gaol

Sárán Mulligan and Muirine Nic Róibín announced as support at Vladimir Jablokov performance
Award winning trad musicians Sárán Mulligan and Muirine Nic Róibín have been announced as support at the Vladimir Jablokov performance in the Oriel Centre on Saturday 11 June.
Dundalk Concertina player Sárán Mulligan will be joined on stage by Muirine Nic Róibín, a fiddle and clarinet player from County Wicklow. Saran and Muirine both finely tuned their musical skills under the direction of the acclaimed trad musicians, brothers MacDara and Micheál O’Raghallaigh. Sárán and Muirine are All Ireland Champions and such is their talent that they have featured on St. Patrick’s Festival TV, have performed in the Complex Theatre, Dublin as part of the Cobblestone Sessions and have worked on projects with Box the Monkey.
Saturday 11 June in the Oriel Centre will be the perfect opportunity to see not only one of Europe’s most acclaimed violinists Vladimir Jablokov perform live but also to see local musicians showcase the beauty of traditional Irish Music. Tickets for this special performance are €25 and limited tickets are available from The Oriel Centre and www.orielcentre.ie. The show starts at 8.30pm and doors open at 8pm.
