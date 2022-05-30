Border counties vintage grassmen all set for vintage silage cutting display

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery

One of the largest Vintage Silage Cutting displays in Britain & Ireland is coming to Mid-Louth this week. Tractors, trailers & machinery are travelling from the four corners of Ireland, to the Mountrush townland in Co Louth on Bank Holiday Sunday 5 June for working displays on all types of Vintage Grass Cutting. Joining them will be spectators from the 32 counties of Ireland & people from England, Wales & Scotland.

This event will showcase and present some of the oldest, strangest, slowest, fastest and most memorable ways of cutting silage. On display will be single chop, double chop, precision chop, vintage mowing bars, vintage silage demonstrations, old self-propelled harvesters & other working machinery from yesteryear, reliving the past methods of grass cutting mainly from the 1960’s & 1970’s.

Prior to Covid, this was an annual event and not seen since 2019. The aim this year is to make it better-than-before & the level of interest has reached new heights, indicating this will be the biggest event ever! The event is also marking the 60th Anniversary of the New Holland Self Propelled Forage Harvester. Present on site will be R Kennedy & Co, Ballemna & Ballynahinch - Northern Ireland main New Holland Dealers & Armstrong Machinery Ltd Jordanstown Co Dublin – Republic of Ireland main New Holland Dealers. Displaying the New Holland’s latest self-propelled harvester will be John Dan O’Hare from Banbridge Co Down one of the biggest agricultural contactors in Britain & Ireland.

The Border Counties Vintage Grassmen are running the event in memory of one of their founding members Gerry Duffy. Gerry passed away 2 years ago Gerry is sorely missed by all the members of the club & after Covid restrictions lifting, this is the first opportunity the club has to recognize the huge contribution Gerry made. Donations from the event will be to “The Parish of Muckno Repair Fund” at the request of Gerry’s family in Memory of Gerry Duffy & & The Westerns GFC whose help is essential for the smooth running this event.

With the bumper crop of grass needing to be cut, the field awaits for the eclectic group of machinery to get the job done & in full view of eager spectators & enthusiasts Local man PJ Kennan & his band “Temptations” will provide the music for the fun filled day for all family members.

Follow the signs on The N2 between Ardee & Carrickmacross on June 5th (starting 12 noon) & enjoy the plethora of machinery working & on display.