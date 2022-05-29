GALLERY: Stunning mansion in north Louth goes on the market

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery
This stunning four bed, five bathroom detached property on Deerpark Road in Ravensdale, Dundalk has just gone on the market. Designed by renowned architect Fergus Flynn Rogers and custom built to the most exacting standards, the house comprises 555sqm or 5974sqft of luxurious accommodation in perfect proportion.
The property has a guide price of €1,900,000. Contact Saville Auctioneers on 01 663 4307 for more information.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.