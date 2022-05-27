Search

27 May 2022

New CSO figures show number of Ukraine arrivals to Louth

33,151 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending 22 May 2022

New CSO figures show number of Ukraine arrivals to Louth

New CSO figures show number of Ukraine arrivals to Louth

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 May 2022 2:00 PM

New figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the number of arrivals to Louth of people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, based on Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSN) allocations as of 22 May 2022, is 943.

It is the first publication by the CSO providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis. The CSO says that there were 33,151 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending 22 May 2022, of which 29% were aged 14 or under.

Of the arrivals to Louth, 209 are in the Dundalk-Carlingford Local Electoral Area (LEA); 320 in Dundalk South; 72 in the Ardee LEA, six in Drogheda Rural LEA and 336 in Drogheda Urban.

The CSO's analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare while the LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country.

The Temporary Protection Directive (2001/55 EC) was activated on the 04 March 2022 by EU Council Decision EU 2022/382, to provide immediate protection in EU countries for people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on the 24 February 2022. Today's CSO publication examines and analyses the population cohort that availed of the temporary protection and received a PPSN. Therefore, the figures quoted should be interpreted as estimates of the numbers arriving from Ukraine. For example, the number of persons who have arrived from Ukraine may not have received a PPSN yet, while the figures may also include those who received a PPSN earlier in the crisis but who are no longer resident in the State.

To avail of the Temporary Protection Directive and to reside in Ireland, an Arrival from Ukraine must meet the following criteria:

a) A Ukrainian national who was residing in Ukraine before 24 February 2022;

b) A national of a third country (other than Ukraine) or stateless person who would have benefited from international protection (for example: Refugee Status) or an equivalent national protection status in Ukraine and were residing there before 24 February 2022;

c) A family member* of persons covered by a) and b) above, where the family already existed in Ukraine at the time of events leading to the mass influx prior to 24 February 2022

*Family members include a spouse or partner, unmarried minor children of either of them, and their other close dependent family relatives who have been living with them as part of the family unit.

Temporary protection also applies to people who were residing in Ukraine before 24 February 2022 with a permanent Ukrainian residence permit, who cannot safely return to their country of origin.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media