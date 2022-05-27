New CSO figures show number of Ukraine arrivals to Louth

New figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the number of arrivals to Louth of people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, based on Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSN) allocations as of 22 May 2022, is 943.

It is the first publication by the CSO providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis. The CSO says that there were 33,151 arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland by the week ending 22 May 2022, of which 29% were aged 14 or under.

Of the arrivals to Louth, 209 are in the Dundalk-Carlingford Local Electoral Area (LEA); 320 in Dundalk South; 72 in the Ardee LEA, six in Drogheda Rural LEA and 336 in Drogheda Urban.

The CSO's analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%. The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare while the LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country.

The Temporary Protection Directive (2001/55 EC) was activated on the 04 March 2022 by EU Council Decision EU 2022/382, to provide immediate protection in EU countries for people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on the 24 February 2022. Today's CSO publication examines and analyses the population cohort that availed of the temporary protection and received a PPSN. Therefore, the figures quoted should be interpreted as estimates of the numbers arriving from Ukraine. For example, the number of persons who have arrived from Ukraine may not have received a PPSN yet, while the figures may also include those who received a PPSN earlier in the crisis but who are no longer resident in the State.

To avail of the Temporary Protection Directive and to reside in Ireland, an Arrival from Ukraine must meet the following criteria:

a) A Ukrainian national who was residing in Ukraine before 24 February 2022;

b) A national of a third country (other than Ukraine) or stateless person who would have benefited from international protection (for example: Refugee Status) or an equivalent national protection status in Ukraine and were residing there before 24 February 2022;

c) A family member* of persons covered by a) and b) above, where the family already existed in Ukraine at the time of events leading to the mass influx prior to 24 February 2022

*Family members include a spouse or partner, unmarried minor children of either of them, and their other close dependent family relatives who have been living with them as part of the family unit.

Temporary protection also applies to people who were residing in Ukraine before 24 February 2022 with a permanent Ukrainian residence permit, who cannot safely return to their country of origin.