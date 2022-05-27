Plans progress for Dunleer fire station
Louth County Council have been given approval "to go to tender, appoint a design team and progress to full design and cost plan stage" for a new fire station in Dunleer, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, has confirmed.
Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd raised the issue in the Dáil, where he asked the minister, the current status of the new fire station for Dunleer, "since €1.6 million was awarded for the design and site purchase; the details of the proposed site for the station; the expected timeline for commencement of the project."
In his response, Minister O'Brien said, "Louth County Council have been approved by my Department to go to tender, appoint a design team and progress to full design and cost plan stage.
"Louth County Council are working to finalise the acquisition of their preferred site with the current owners. Upon final confirmation of the site acquisition, Louth County Council will move quickly to the next phase of the project and proceed to tender for the new fire station at Dunleer. My Department will continue to work with Louth County Council to progress the Dunleer fire station project."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.