Search

26 May 2022

Another Dundalk athlete on his way to World Championships

David O’Hare heading to Czech Republic for the 6th Athletics Down Syndrome World Championships

Another Dundalk athlete on his way to World Championships

David O’Hare heading to Czech Republic for the 6th Athletics Down Syndrome World Championships this June

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 May 2022 7:00 PM

Well known local sprinter, David O’Hare is on his way to Czech Republic for the 6th Athletics Down Syndrome World Championships end of June.

David, a club member of Glenmore AC in Cooley, has been a pioneer in athletics - being the first Irish athlete to participate at an international event in Italy 2021. Earlier this year David’s club was the host of a Come & Try day, where David participated and excelled. After these successes, David went on to run the 100m at the Louth Track and Field Championships, making him the first athlete with Down syndrome to achieve an official time at a mainstream event.

Focusing on Triathlon (long jump, shot put, 100m) David is now preparing to compete in Nymburk, Czech Republic. David’s mum, Caroline said how incredible the support for David has been and thanking all, who supports him again this time around.

Ireland will have two athletes participating. David says he is delighted to have Fergus Cosgrove from Navan AC joining him, after Fergus achieved his official times at Dunboyne AC last Saturday. Both athletes are members of the Warrior Wolves, from Down syndrome Louth Meath branch. With all this ability going around, Dundalk might just be the ideal town to grow and nurture one’s sport talent, he feels.

The Down Syndrome World Championships, 6th Athletics, 4th Table Tennis and 1st Tennis 2022, a multisport event, takes place in Nymburk, Czech Republic, from 19-26 June - hosting teams with athletes with Down syndrome from 12 countries in three sports.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media