Another Dundalk athlete on his way to World Championships

Well known local sprinter, David O’Hare is on his way to Czech Republic for the 6th Athletics Down Syndrome World Championships end of June.

David, a club member of Glenmore AC in Cooley, has been a pioneer in athletics - being the first Irish athlete to participate at an international event in Italy 2021. Earlier this year David’s club was the host of a Come & Try day, where David participated and excelled. After these successes, David went on to run the 100m at the Louth Track and Field Championships, making him the first athlete with Down syndrome to achieve an official time at a mainstream event.

Focusing on Triathlon (long jump, shot put, 100m) David is now preparing to compete in Nymburk, Czech Republic. David’s mum, Caroline said how incredible the support for David has been and thanking all, who supports him again this time around.

Ireland will have two athletes participating. David says he is delighted to have Fergus Cosgrove from Navan AC joining him, after Fergus achieved his official times at Dunboyne AC last Saturday. Both athletes are members of the Warrior Wolves, from Down syndrome Louth Meath branch. With all this ability going around, Dundalk might just be the ideal town to grow and nurture one’s sport talent, he feels.

The Down Syndrome World Championships, 6th Athletics, 4th Table Tennis and 1st Tennis 2022, a multisport event, takes place in Nymburk, Czech Republic, from 19-26 June - hosting teams with athletes with Down syndrome from 12 countries in three sports.