25 May 2022

Greenore Port in Louth sees increase in number of arrivals

31% increase in number of vessels arriving to Greenore since 2019

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 May 2022 1:00 PM

Greenore Port in north Louth has seen a 31% increase in the number of vessels arriving to the port between 2019 and 2021, with the gross tonnage increasing by a quarter, according to Central Statistics Office figures released today.

The north Louth port saw 173 arrivals to the port in 2021, up from 134 in 2020 and 132 in 2019. Arrivals of Dry Bulk vessels increased by from 79 in 2019, to 97 in 2020, and 121 in 2021, representing an increase of 53% since 2019. In terms of gross tonnage, there was an increase of 254,000 tonnes or 28% since 2019.

The number of general vessels arriving fell in 2020 to 35 from 50 in 2019, this rose again in 2021 however, to 51. In terms of gross tonnage however, the 162,000 tonnes arriving in 2019 fell to 99,000 in 2020 but rose to 193,000 in 2021. This represents an increase of 31,000 tonnes or 19%.

The only type of vessel arriving to Greenore Port that has seen a continued decrease since 2019, was in specialised vessels. Three arrived in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021. In terms of gross tonnage, 21,000 tonnes arrived in 2019, falling to 14,000 tonnes in 2020 and down to 3,000 tonnes in 2021. 

