Tánaiste makes statement on PayPal job cuts in Dundalk and Dublin

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has said that the government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers at PayPal in Dundalk and Dublin who are made redundant, following the announcement earlier today that PayPal is seeking 172 jobs to be cut in Dundalk and 135 in Dublin, pending the outcome of consultation.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Tánaiste said that, "this news will come as a real shock to the staff working at PayPal's Dundalk and Blanchardstown offices, their families and communities. I have spoken with the PayPal leadership team and expressed my disappointment at the decision and the impact it will have on their employees. The company has assured me that PayPal remains committed to Ireland and the remaining 2,000 staff the company will continue to employ here.

"Consultation with staff will begin this Thursday and I understand all 307 redundancies will be initially sought on a voluntary basis and a good redundancy package will be made available."

He continued, "I’m very conscious of the workers and their families receiving this news today. I know this is coming on top of what has been a very difficult couple of years for everyone and will be very worrying. Our goal is to create a job for everyone that wants one. Secure, well-paid, sustainable jobs located in every county in the country.

"We are working hard to reach this goal and have set ourselves the target of 2.5 million people at work by 2024, which would be the highest level of employment in the state. The government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers, to help them find new employment, education and training opportunities as soon as possible."