24 May 2022

Dundalk student shortlisted for UK Craft Guild of Chefs Graduate Awards

Cloe Walsh shortlisted as a semi-finalist in the extremely prestigious awards

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 May 2022 7:00 PM

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) says it is delighted to report that Cloe Walsh (BA Culinary Arts 2nd year) has been shortlisted as a semi-finalist in the extremely prestigious UK Craft Guild of Chefs Graduate Awards, which will take place next month.

DkIT says that "this is a phenomenal achievement for the 2nd year DkIT student. This shortlist for one of the most prestigious awards in Europe hotly follows Cloe picking up a silver medal and 2nd place in the Knorr® Student Chef of the Year 2022 earlier this year."

Cloe is currently on work placement in 2AA Rosette award winning Snaffles Restaurant in the distinguished Castle Leslie. Cloe, who is on placement there until September this year, has been hugely supported by her Head Chef during the shortlisting for this award process, says DkIT.

The Craft Guild of Chefs revealed 37 semi-finalists for the Graduate Awards and the impressive chefs will be putting their culinary skills and knowledge to the test in the semi-finals next month. The semi-finals will take place at West Herts College, Watford, London and Sheffield College, with chefs taking on both theoretical and practical exams during the day.  

The Graduate Awards offer chefs aged under 25 the chance to improve their culinary skills, build confidence, network with industry peers and the opportunity to put themselves into the national spotlight. Graduate Awards achievers have gone on to win competitions such as Young and Senior National Chef of the Year, secure exciting promotions, and gain Michelin stars of their own.

Cloe Walsh will be taking part in the London Kitchen Semi Finals. Dundalk Institute of Technology says it wishes Cloe all the best in the semi-finals and are so proud of Cloe to have even got this far.

