23 May 2022

North Louth Artists hosting Art Auction for Red Cross Ukraine Fund

An Táin Arts Centre, Saturday 28 May

North Louth Artists hosting Art Auction for Red Cross Ukraine Fund

John O Connor's Oil on Linen piece Doonierin

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 May 2022 9:00 PM

As part of their “Looking Forward, Looking Back” exhibition, North Louth Artists are hosting an Art Auction for the Red Cross, Ukraine Fund to be held at An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 28th May at 3pm.

The auction will be run by Joanne Lavelle, from Michael Lavelle Estate Agents Dundalk. Viewing takes place throughout the exhibition, prior to the auction. All auction artworks are donated by the artists. Prosecco reception is courtesy of Joanne Lavelle.

The exhibition is now on in the Basement Gallery in An Táin and running until Saturday 11th June. The highly anticipated show, celebrating the group’s 54 years in operation will feature a collection of paintings, ranging from abstract to photorealism, as well as printmaking, and sculpture in bronze and steel.

North Louth Artists wish to thank Paul Hayes and all the staff at An Táin for facilitating the auction.

Below: John O Connor's Oil on Linen piece Doonierin

