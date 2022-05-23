Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 23 May 2022

The death has occurred of Damian McCollum of Dundalk and formerly of Drumnacara, Ravensdale, Co. Louth

On 22 May 2022, eacefully, in the Mater Hospital. Damian much loved husband of Frances (née Sheehy), son of the late Brian and Brea and brother of Margaret, Brian, Shane and Roddy. Damian will be sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Drumnacara, Ravensdale from 2pm until 9pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 0429334383.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kitty Breen (née Callaghan) of The Cottage, Greenhills, Drogheda and formerly of Dunleer, Co. Louth



On 20 May 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Kitty, loving wife to Sean. Sadly missed by her husband, sisters Mary, Angie and Margaret, brother Hugh, sisters-in-law Maura and Linda, brother-in-law Anthony, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery. House strictly private please.

May she rest in peace