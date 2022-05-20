Louth's Cllr Reilly keeps up push for mains water in Kilcurry

Cllr John Reilly told members at the Louth County Council May meeting, that during a recent visit to the area by Minister of State Peter Burke, the minister informed him of a government scheme that was being funded in the region of €50 million, for small rural locations who have no waste water or no mains water supply.

Cllr Reilly said that people in the Kilcurry/Faughart area have no mains water . There is a site in Kilcurry, he said, that Louth County Council own which could be used for a pumping station, and asked if the council could apply for this funding to address the problem.

He said that this was an issue that is going back to the 1970s and is “something that needs to be addressed by this council”. “Its a long running issue over many decades” and added that people in the community feel left behind in terms of services being provided. He asked “have we the political will to use this funding?”

“One pumping station would cure this problem”, he added. "One pumping station would supply water to the community centre, the church and Kilcurry school. We're 3.5 km out from where we sit here. We are pumping water out to Tallanstown which is what, maybe 17 or 18 km, maybe 20km, and we can't put water out the road 3.5 km to the border community", further adding that the situation was "a damning indictment on this Council".

In response, the meeting was told that the €50 million is specifically geared towards wastewater schemes for communities with a population of 150 or more and that Kilcurry wouldn't qualify under this scheme