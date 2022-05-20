Search

20 May 2022

Louth's Cllr Reilly keeps up push for mains water in Kilcurry

Louth County Council May meeting

Louth's Cllr Reilly keeps up push for mains water in Kilcurry

Louth's Cllr Reilly keeps up push for mains water in Kilcurry

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 May 2022 9:30 PM

Cllr John Reilly told members at the Louth County Council May meeting, that during a recent visit to the area by Minister of State Peter Burke, the minister informed him of a government scheme that was being funded in the region of €50 million, for small rural locations who have no waste water or no mains water supply.

Cllr Reilly said that people in the Kilcurry/Faughart area have no mains water . There is a site in Kilcurry, he said, that Louth County Council own which could be used for a pumping station, and asked if the council could apply for this funding to address the problem.

He said that this was an issue that is going back to the 1970s and is “something that needs to be addressed by this council”. “Its a long running issue over many decades” and added that people in the community feel left behind in terms of services being provided. He asked “have we the political will to use this funding?”

“One pumping station would cure this problem”, he added. "One pumping station would supply water to the community centre, the church and Kilcurry school. We're 3.5 km out from where we sit here. We are pumping water out to Tallanstown which is what, maybe 17 or 18 km, maybe 20km, and we can't put water out the road 3.5 km to the border community", further adding that the situation was "a damning indictment on this Council".

In response, the meeting was told that the €50 million is specifically geared towards wastewater schemes for communities with a population of 150 or more and that Kilcurry wouldn't qualify under this scheme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media