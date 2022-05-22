Trip Through Time: Where did the E.S.B. open their first showroom in Dundalk?

Answers to last week's questions:

Which Dundalk commercial anniversary occurs on June 1?

On Saturday June 1, 1912, the electrical power supplied by the Dundalk Urban District Council's Power Station was permanently switched on to the Town's homes and commercial premises. A week later the Town's main street lighting system was switched on. The formal switching on ceremony was performed on the following Thursday evening by the Editor of the Dundalk Democrat, Thomas Francis McGahon, Chairman of the Urban Council at the time. There had been several failed attempts to bring electric lighting to Dundalk from the late nineteenth century and the establishment of a working power station was a great achievement which transformed the commercial and domestic life of the entire Town.



Where did the E.S.B. open their first showroom in Dundalk?



The E.S.B. took over the running of the Dundalk Urban Council Power Station at Seatown on April 1, 1930. About this time they also took over an electrical goods showroom at Crowe Street which had been established by the Council before they commenced supplying power to Dundalk homes. This showroom was opposite the town Hall, next door to where Devenney's stationary shop. The E.S.B. shop was there until they built their new showroom behind St. Leonard's at Chapel Street where people paid their electricity bills for many years until the company moved to the Long Avenue. The Board also maintained a sales room at the Long Walk Shopping Centre from the 1970s until they ceased trading in electrical appliances.

Where was Carroll's Sports Grounds?



This was a site of about 10 acres between the Long Walk and the Demesne Road which was established by the P.J. Carroll Tobacco Company for the recreation of its workers after the Dundalk Council obtained the part of the Roden Estate in the 1920. It contained football pitches; tennis courts and other amenities. The early Dundalk soccer team played some of their home games here before they acquired the Oriel Park grounds in the 1930s.

Who were the main dealers for Morris, M.G., Crowley and Jaguar cars in Dundalk?



These popular models of cars were sold by Lockington's Garage at Barrack Street. This garage was a subsidiary of the extensive Lockington Coal importing business which had been established in Quay Street in the 19th century by Samuel Lockington, Jocelyn Street. They owned a large coal yard between Barrack Street and Quay Street that had once been the site of the Butter Market, as well as a quay on the waterfront and two small collier vessels.

QUESTIONS for next week



Which Dundalk Sporting venue was once know as 'Casey's Field'?

Which Dundalk sportsman was known as 'The Soccer Saint?

What was Dundalk's connection with the pirate radio ship 'Radio Caroline'?

What was the 'Railway Protection Corps' of the Irish National Army?