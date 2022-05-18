Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 18 May 2022
The death has occurred of Anne McDonagh of Glenmore Park, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late John "Fiddler", cherished mammy of Lena and and adored nanny of Leanne. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, granddaughter and wide family circle and friends.
Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Wednesday from 2pm-5pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, via Glenmore Park, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Paul and Ivor O'Brennan of Highbury, London and formerly, Dundalk, Louth
Paul, passed away on 27th March 2022 and his son Ivor, passed away on 18th April 2022. Predeceased by Paul's wife, Ivor's mother Rose and daughter and sister Lana. They will be sadly missed by their sorrowing family Mark, Keith and Paul, Ivor's daughter Hannah Olive and grandchildren Madison and Fred, all of Paul's grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the wide family circle in London and Dundalk.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 19th in the Church of the Holy Redeemer at 11am. They will be laid to rest after Mass with Rose and Lana in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
May they rest in peace
