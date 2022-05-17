Acclaimed violinist Vladimir Jablokov comes to Dundalk Gaol in June
If you fancy a night out with a difference in a venue that that has housed patriots, paupers, volunteers, agitators, smugglers and petty thieves whilst witnessing secret weddings, executions and daring escapes then a visit to The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol, is a must when acclaimed violinist Vladimir Jablokov will enchant his audience with intimate performance on Saturday 11 June.
Vladimir Jablokov has headlined in venues such as the National Concert Hall, INEC, University Concert Hall, Cork Opera House, National Opera House and the BBC Proms Belfast. He has toured as a Special Guest to Soprano Katherine Jenkins and played support to Il Divo at 3 Arena and is currently preparing his biggest production to date in the 3Arena in December so this intimate performance in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol will be an extremely special occasion.
Vladimir Jablokovs performance in the Oriel Centre will feature some of the most popular pieces in his repertoire including Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5, Strauss Radetzky March, Theme from Schindler List, Fiddler on The Roof and many more audience favourites.
This performance will be a rare opportunity to see Vladimir Jablokov in a close and intimate setting so very early booking is advised. Tickets are €25 and are available from www.orielcentre.ie
