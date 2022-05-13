Dundalk Municipal District May meeting briefs

Casual Trading Bylaws

Cllr Maeve Yore sought an up date on when Louth County Council's casual trading bylaws would be ready to be put in place. Cllr Yore had raised the topic also at previous meetings, including the April meeting, where she brought up the issue of traders parking their vehicles at the Market Square in Dundalk while running their stalls. The meeting heard i n response from Senior Engineer, Mark Johnston, that the new bylaws close to be ing complete and would be brought to a council meeting, “quite soon”.

Subcontractors in Dundalk

Cllr Emma Coffey raised the issue of subcontractors who work for either Louth County Council or utility companies in Dundalk, parking vehicles on green areas while they are working. Cllr Coffey said that morning she saw a number of vehicles parked on public green areas at the Red Barns Road. She said she believed it would cause significant damage to the area and asked if the repairs to the area would come out of the council's budget or would the subcontractors be covering the cost. In response, Senior Engineeer, Mark Johnston said that it is up to the subcontractors to repair any damage. He added that they have a two year bond they hold with the contractor and if any damage is not repaired within the two years, the cost will come out of the bond.

Mount Hamilton road

Cllr Maria Doyle brought up the road at MountHamilton in the Ardee Road in Dundalk, saying it was the worst in the area and was in “dire condition”. Cllr Doyle said that the residents pay to have the potholes filled on an almost annual basis, adding that it is almost impassable sometimes and asked if any funds would be available to fix it. Cllr Kevin Meenan supported Cllr Doyles comments saying the road was one of the worst he has seen. Cllr Maeve Yore also supported the comments and asked that if with CFRAM coming on board, might the road be considered for road resurfacing. In response, Senior Engineer Mark Johnston said CFRAM would not really influence it at this point in time and that they would have to wait until the end of the year to see if there would be any money left in the roads budget. He also said that the main issue with the road is that it still has to be taken in charge by Louth County Council.

Housing estate speed limits

Cllr Seán Kelly sought an update on planned special 30kph speed zones in housing estates, including Ard Easmuinn and asked when they would be coming into force and if there would be any signage going up to indicate this and if residents would be involved in the change. In response Senior Engineer Mark said that the council has the grant money and are purchasing signs at the minute. He added however that the actual bylaw needs to be brought before members at the main council meeting by Infrastructure before the law could be activated.

Lighting at taxi rank

Cllr Maria Doyle asked raised the issue of poor lighting at the taxi rank at Crowe Street in Dundalk. She said that she has had representations made to her in relation to this and asked if it could be looked at. Senior Engineer Mark Johnston said that it would be looked into and that he would pass the matter on to the Infrastructure department.