Council open to idea of map of Bring Centres in Dundalk

Louth County Council would be open to the idea of installing a map at Bring Centres in Dundalk to let people know where other centres in the town are, should the one they are currently using is full, councillors heard at the Dundalk Municipal District May meeting.

Senior Executive Officer with Louth County Council, Mr Willie Walsh, was responding to a suggestion put forward by Cllr Seán Kelly at the May meeting, who had noted that the Bring Centre at the back of the old Harp Brewery was almost three times as busy as the ones at Castletown and the Long Walk.

As part of the agenda for the May meeting, Mr Walsh had presented the members with a report on litter enforcement in the county, for the first four months of 2022 and for the whole of 2021. According to the report, 252 litter investigations had been completed in Dundalk between 1 January and 25 April 2022, with 36 fines issued. For 2021, 485 investigations were completed in Dundalk, with 73 fines issued. In the county as a whole, 596 fines were litter investigations were completed between 1 January and 25 April 2022, with 114 litter fines issued. For 2021, 2,071 litter investigations were completed and 410 litter fines issued.

The report also contained details on the amount of recyclables collected at each of the Bring Centres. In 2021, 581 tonnes of recyclable glass was collected in Dundalk, with the highest amounts at Meadow Grove (170 tonnes) and the Harp (166 tonnes). So far in 2022, 129 tonnes has been collected in Dundalk, with Meadow Grove (40 tonnes) and Harp (34 tonnes) again being the busiest.

In terms of recyclable cans, 19 tonnes was collected in Dundalk in 2021. The Harp Bring Centre with 7.3 tonnes collected was by far the busiest, followed by St Gerards/Barrack Street, with 3.9 tonnes collected. So far in 2022 3.6 tonnes has been collected in Dundalk, the Harp again being the busiest with 1.1 tonnes collected so far.