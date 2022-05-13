Gallery: Huge turnout and top class racing aplenty at the 2022 Marist 5K Run

The local road racing scene has hit been hit badly over the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic seeing many events across the country cancelled for the safety of everyone.
But last week athletes got their chance to strut their stuff again with the 2022 running of the Marist 5K Run. It produced a thrilling race which was won by Dara Breen.
Our resident photographer was there to sample the atmosphere, both pre and post race. Do you recognize anyone in the photos? Don't forget to tag them in the comments on our social media channels to let them know.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.