Incidences of crime in Dundalk increase significantly

Incidences of crime figures up to 8th of May this year showed a significant increase in a range of offences compared with the same period last year.

Presenting the figures to the May meeting of Dundalk JPC (Joint Policing Network) Supt Charlie Armstrong cited the opening up of society post pandemic as a reason for some of the increases in incidents detected.

Thefts from shops saw a huge increase from 67 to 122 while burglaries rose from 36 to 45.

Thefts from person, rose from 1 in the same period last year to 5 this year, while robbery from persons, rose from 1 to 3 and robbery from establishments rose from 1 to 2.

Thefts from vehicles fell 6 from 21 to 15 with Supt Armstrong commenting that late night operations had been rolled out locally to deal with the issue.

Assaults causing harm also rose from 21 to 30 and minor assaults almost doubled rising from 32 to 61.

According to Supt Armstrong this was a result of the opening up of the night time economy, and a large number of arrests had been made in relation to those assaults.

Supt Armstrong further cited an increase in patrols in the town centre resulting in greater detection as the reason public order offences saw a steep increase from 87 to 121.

However, drugs offences saw a decrease falling from 35 to 20 while offences for possession for own use fell from 139 to 84.

There were also 236 section 23 searches and 106 searches under warrant under the misuse of drugs act, and 18 carried out for possession of offensive weapons.

When it comes to road traffic offences gardai recorded 38 cases of driving while intoxicated and 8 collisions resulting in serious injury, there has also been 1 fatal road traffic collision so far this year.

Sean Farrell, a Public Participation Network representative on the committee requested that figures for 2020 and 2019 also be included in the report to give a broader and more accurate view on how crime figures locally are trending.