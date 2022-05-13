Search

15 May 2022

Dundalk IT host the 17th Irish Screen Studies Seminar

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Dundalk IT host the 17th Irish Screen Studies Seminar

Eleanor McSherry (UCC)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

13 May 2022 8:00 PM

The Department of Creative Arts, Media & Music and the Creative Arts Research Centre at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) say they were "absolutely thrilled" to host the 17th Irish Screen Studies Seminar (ISSS) last week. This is the first time this event was held outside of a university. The two-day event was seen as a huge success and was attended by leading academics from all over Ireland.

The Irish Screen Studies Seminar (ISSS) provides a unique platform for the presentation of new work research and practice by scholars and filmmakers from third-level institutions in Ireland. The seminar is aimed at academic researchers and practitioners in film and screen cultures in the broadest sense, including audio, film, television, digital media, transmedia, games and related interdisciplinary activity.

The ISSS actively promotes the exchange of ideas and offers postgraduate and early career researchers and practitioners an ideal opportunity to present evolving screen-related research and practice in a constructive and encouraging forum. DkIT were delighted to announce that the keynote speaker for the conference was the renowned film scholar Professor Laura Rascaroli, Head of the School of Film, Music & Theatre at University College Cork. 

Dr Ronan Lynch, Acting Head of Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music, DkIT said “Dundalk Institute of Technology were delighted to host ISSS on campus on May 5-6, 2022. When our colleague, Dr Ingrid Lewis put forward DkIT as a host venue, we were honoured to receive the nod, and become the first third-level institute to host the seminar outside of university settings. Even more pleasing was to welcome attendees who had travelled the length and breadth of the country to present their research. Indeed, many of these presenting were DkIT post graduate students, or returning graduates, or current DkIT staff, offering credence of the strong research practices in the Institute”.  

DkIt wish to thank their sponsors, AVID and the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

