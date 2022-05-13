Louth represented by two entries for Pride of Place

The IPB Pride of Place Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony in association with Co-operation Ireland will be held on Monday 16 May, in the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney. The host for the evening is well-known Irish radio and television personality, Marty Whelan.

Louth County Council nominated two entries to represent the county in the 2021 Pride of Place competition. Blackrock has been entered into the “Island and Coastal Communities” category, while “The House” which hosts the Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group are in the “Community Wellbeing” category. The awards ceremony usually takes place in November each year but due to the pandemic the award ceremony was postponed till May of this year.

Louth County Council say they want to wish their two nominees the very best of luck in the competition and congratulate them on all their achievements within their communities, over the years.

Pride of Place is an all island competition that acknowledges and celebrates the great work of communities throughout the country. As part of the competition community groups must demonstrate pride of their place, partnership with their local authority and inclusivity of the community at large by way of presentation on their activities to a judging panel. Tom Dowling Chairman of the Pride of Place initiative remarks, “The competition is about showing respect and inclusion for every sector in our communities, young, old, rich or poor and creating communities to which the people are proud to say they belong”.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising and celebrating community development achievements on the island of Ireland. Speaking about the competition, Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said, “we are delighted that Blackrock and “The House” in Cox’s Demesne are represented Louth in 2021 Pride of Place Competition. It is a wonderful competition which showcases all that is best and innovative in communities throughout the island of Ireland. Good Luck to both groups, I have every confidence that they will do well.”

Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services, Louth County Council, said, “it has been a pleasure for Louth County Council to work with both nominees over the years and we are extremely proud of their many achievements. We wish them every success in the competition”

For the supporters that will be watching from home, the event will be live streamed at this link: https://prideofplace.ie/