Search

15 May 2022

PHOTOS: Dundalk Tidy Towns says thank you for great Spring Clean effort

Dundalk Spring Clean took place over the last weekend in April.

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 May 2022 6:00 PM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery 

Dundalk Tidy Towns say they would like to thank everyone who took part in the Dundalk Spring Clean over the last weekend in April. This is a very important time for Dundalk as we await the arrival of the judges for Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition, the SupervaluTidy Towns Competition and the IBAL Litter League, a spokesperson said.

A huge effort was on show by the many residents’ associations who organised cleanups of their area. Dundalk Tidy Towns would like to say a special word of thanks to St Patrick’s Scouts who organised a clean up every evening of the Spring Clean week and the leaders who went out in canoes to clean the Castletown River. A special mention must be made of the efforts of Aura Swim Club, Prometric and Graebel staff who joined the spring clean events. Thanks also to Buion Setanta Scouts who organised a clean up inLennon Melia Terrace.

The Adopt a Patch volunteers were out in force across the town in recent weeks and were remind them to submit a selfie/picture during May to be entered into the competition for a RockSalt voucher. The adjudicators for the competitions and litter league visit at an unknown time in May and they are working hard to ensure Dundalk is looking its best.

The town will be judged on a number of categories including streets and public areas, residential areas, tidiness, business buildings and green spaces. For more details check out Dundalk Tidy Towns on Facebook or Instagram or email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media