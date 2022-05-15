PHOTOS: Dundalk Tidy Towns says thank you for great Spring Clean effort

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery

Dundalk Tidy Towns say they would like to thank everyone who took part in the Dundalk Spring Clean over the last weekend in April. This is a very important time for Dundalk as we await the arrival of the judges for Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition, the SupervaluTidy Towns Competition and the IBAL Litter League, a spokesperson said.

A huge effort was on show by the many residents’ associations who organised cleanups of their area. Dundalk Tidy Towns would like to say a special word of thanks to St Patrick’s Scouts who organised a clean up every evening of the Spring Clean week and the leaders who went out in canoes to clean the Castletown River. A special mention must be made of the efforts of Aura Swim Club, Prometric and Graebel staff who joined the spring clean events. Thanks also to Buion Setanta Scouts who organised a clean up inLennon Melia Terrace.

The Adopt a Patch volunteers were out in force across the town in recent weeks and were remind them to submit a selfie/picture during May to be entered into the competition for a RockSalt voucher. The adjudicators for the competitions and litter league visit at an unknown time in May and they are working hard to ensure Dundalk is looking its best.

The town will be judged on a number of categories including streets and public areas, residential areas, tidiness, business buildings and green spaces. For more details check out Dundalk Tidy Towns on Facebook or Instagram or email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com