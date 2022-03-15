Dundalk Roads Policing Unit assist in arrest of M1 motorist
An Garda Síochána say that the driver of a car that was found speeding on the M1 in poor weather conditions, tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.
The car was stopped by Drogheda Roads Policing Unit with the aid of Dundalk Roads Policing Unit, according to details shared on An Garda Síochána's social media.
An Garda Síochána say that proceedings are to follow.
Drogheda Roads Policing Unit stopped this car with help from the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit after it was found speeding on the M1 in poor weather conditions. The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 15, 2022
Proceedings to follow. #SaferRoads #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/DY1azkLxeI
