North Louth branch 'a national template' for Alzheimer Society of Ireland
The North Louth branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) is a national template for the organisation, the society's Interim CEO told its AGM last week.
Siobhan O'Connor also said the branch's "Care at home" pilot project became a service they want to keep. She added that the ASI will be campaigning for the government to include funding for the service in Budget 2023.
Outgoing Chairperson Gerry Murphy thanked Olive Joyce the nurse manager of The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre and her team, for helping to develop the pilot day-care at home service during the Covid pandemic. The Birches also ran a nurse-led telephone service and the centre itself reopened in July as Covid restrictions eased.
The newly elected committee members are: Brian Mohan, Chairperson, Maura Brady Vice Chairperson, Anne-Marie McDermott, Secretary, Treasurer Betty Murphy, PRO Ruth O'Connell, Brian Murphy Assistant Treasurer, Mary Gaughran Assistant Secretary, Gerry Murphy Advocacy Researcher/Resource Investigator. Tributes were paid to the exemplary efforts of outgoing committee members - Chairperson Gerry Murphy and Treasurer Brian Murphy.
