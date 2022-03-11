Search

12 Mar 2022

Plans underway for a new mixed use development in Dromiskin

Mixed use development comprising retail and residential use

Plans underway for a new mixed use development in Dromiskin

Plans for a new mixed use development in Dromiskin

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

11 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

A new planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, for a mixed use development in Dromiskin that comprised both retail and residential use.

Propmount Enterprises Ltd is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling house and the construction of a new mixed use development comprising retail and residential use at a site in Dromiskin. The proposed development includes one two-bedroom detached house and eight three-bedroom semi-detached houses. It also includes one block of duplex apartments, comprising four two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments and and one block with retail unit at ground floor level and one two-bedroom apartment at first floor level.

The application also seeks permission for new vehicular/pedestrian access off the public road, car parking spaces, communal open space area, cycle parking, bin storage, hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatment works. A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by May 4 2022, with submissions due by 13 April.

