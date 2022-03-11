Plans underway for a new mixed use development in Dromiskin

Plans for a new mixed use development in Dromiskin
A new planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, for a mixed use development in Dromiskin that comprised both retail and residential use.
Propmount Enterprises Ltd is seeking permission for the demolition of an existing dwelling house and the construction of a new mixed use development comprising retail and residential use at a site in Dromiskin. The proposed development includes one two-bedroom detached house and eight three-bedroom semi-detached houses. It also includes one block of duplex apartments, comprising four two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments and and one block with retail unit at ground floor level and one two-bedroom apartment at first floor level.
The application also seeks permission for new vehicular/pedestrian access off the public road, car parking spaces, communal open space area, cycle parking, bin storage, hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatment works. A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by May 4 2022, with submissions due by 13 April.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.