Flooding on resurfaced part of Ecco Road in Dundalk may be impossible to fix

Cllr Sean Kelly raised the issue of flooding on the resurfaced part of the Ecco Road in Dundalk, at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, and asked if anything could be done to rectify it.

Cllr Kelly told the meeting that there is a constant flooding issue on the part of the road that has been resurface. He commented that there is a brand new road surface but yet traffic is coming to a stand still because they are encountering flooding on one side of the road and have to wait until there is no traffic coming the other way to navigate around it.

In response, Senior Engineer Mark Johnston, acknowledged that the drainage at the road was not the best, and due to it being such a flat road, it would not be an easy fix. He said that they would look into it but that it might be impossible to fix.

Cllr Kelly raised the flooding issue again later in the meeting, when seeking an update on the resurfacing of the rest of the Ecco Road. Cllr Kelly asked if it was possible to deal with drainage on the road before it was resurfaced, rather than dealing with the flooding, "so that we're not back here next year, complaining about flooding on the new surface again".

Mr Johnston said in response that as with the other resurfaced part of the road, because of its elevation and its camber, water stands on it and it is difficult to drain. He added that they would do what they can on the road when it is being resurfaced but its flatness means it wouldn't be easy to do so.