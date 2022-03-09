Search

09 Mar 2022

Inniskeen to hold St Patrick's Day parade this Sunday

Sunday 13 March

Inniskeen to hold St Patrick's Day parade this Sunday

Inniskeen to hold St Patrick's Day parade this Sunday (Pic: Facebook)

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Inniskeen will be holding one of the first St Patrick's Day parades in three years, this Sunday 13 March in the village. Beginning at 12.30pm, the organisers say that vehicles taking part will depart Grattan Park at 12.30, "with pedestrian traffic to leave church grounds swiftly afterwards".

The organisers have appealed to all participants and spectators "to follow stewards instruction's so that we can have an enjoyable and fun filled day for all."

For more information on the parade, see the Inniskeen St.Patricks day parade Facebook page here.

