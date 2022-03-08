Search

08 Mar 2022

Louth students receive Trinity College Entrance Exhibition awards

24 students from Louth receive awards

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Mar 2022 7:30 PM

24 students from Louth were have been awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin. The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

The awards were delivered in a virtual ceremony, with awardees receiving a certificate and a €150 book token.

Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said:

"We are delighted to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our talented students, especially in a year when their lives and studies were so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased that, since we revised the Entrance Exhibition Awards in 2018 as part of our commitment to boosting diversity, more and more schools are being represented, including a growing number from overseas. We wish them all the best in their studies at Trinity. Maith sibh go léir!"

Changes made to the awards scheme in 2018 meant that students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with a minimum of 500 points in the Leaving Certificate (or its equivalent second level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for Mathematics.

The students from Louth to receive an award are:

  • Joseph Gillen - Bush Post Primary School
  • Mark Brady - Coláiste Rís
  • Louise Grace Kierans - Ballymakenny College
  • Fionn Murphy - Scoil Uí Mhuirí
  • Valeria Tiltu - St Oliver's Community College
  • David Peter Duffy - St Mary's College
  • Ryan Carroll - Dundalk Grammar School
  • Matthew Meegan - Dundalk Grammar School
  • Síofra Catherine O'Reilly - Dundalk Grammar School
  • Eva O'Hagan - Drogheda Grammar School
  • Cliodhna Frances Nolan - Our Lady's College
  • Prity Sabu - Our Lady's College
  • Evan Kelly - St Mary's Diocesan School
  • Declan Michael McCabe - St Mary's Diocesan School
  • Dylan McKenna Cromwell - St Mary's Diocesan School
  • Mia Allen - St Louis Secondary School
  • Hannah Pheifer - St Louis Secondary School
  • Emily Dennis - Sacred Heart Catholic Secondary School
  • Conor Conway - De La Salle College Dundalk
  • Erik Liam Larkin - Ardee Community School
  • Roisín Molloy - Coláiste Chu Chulainn
  • Ruth Kelleher - St Vincent's Secondary School
  • Sean Moore - St Joseph's Secondary School
  • Kimmitt Joseph Sayers - St Joseph's Secondary School

