Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 3 March 2022

The death has occurred of Kevin Casey of Dowdstown, Ardee, Louth

On 1 March 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his brother John. Sadly missed by his family, his brother Tommy, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market St., Ardee on Thursday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.45 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) O'Hanlon of Carlingford and formerly Greenore, Co.Louth



The death has occurred suddenly of Terry O'Hanlon. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth and his sister Betty O'Connor. Very deeply regretted by his brothers James and Sean, sisters Marietta Campbell, Teresa Woods, Rosaleen Boyle, Evelyn O'Hanlon, Joan Bibler and Bridie Maguire. Also by his wife Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Marietta Campbell at Cuchulainn Heights, Carlingford from 4pm until 10pm on Thursday, 3rd March, for friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, Boher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for service at 2pm.

House private on Friday morning.

May he rest in peace