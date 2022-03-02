Cllr Yore enquires about basketball hoops for Dundalk parks

Cllr Maeve Yore has asked Louth County Council about the feasibility of installing basketball hoops and concrete table tennis tables in public parks in Dundalk.

Cllr Yore put the question to the local authority at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, asking if they could be installed in public parks in addition to what is already there.

In response, Senior Engineer Mark Johnston, told the meeting that it might be possible, depending on funding, and they would look into the matter. With regards to table tennis, Mr Johnston said it may be possible but funding was a greater issue here as they could be two to three thousand euro each, adding that basketball hoops were not as expensive.

Cllr Yore later asked if it was possible for her to put her councillor allowance towards the funding of basketball hoops, with Cathaoirleach Maria Doyle telling the meeting that she couldn't think of any reason why this could not be done.