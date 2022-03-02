Cllr Yore enquires about basketball hoops for Dundalk parks
Cllr Maeve Yore has asked Louth County Council about the feasibility of installing basketball hoops and concrete table tennis tables in public parks in Dundalk.
Cllr Yore put the question to the local authority at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting, asking if they could be installed in public parks in addition to what is already there.
In response, Senior Engineer Mark Johnston, told the meeting that it might be possible, depending on funding, and they would look into the matter. With regards to table tennis, Mr Johnston said it may be possible but funding was a greater issue here as they could be two to three thousand euro each, adding that basketball hoops were not as expensive.
Cllr Yore later asked if it was possible for her to put her councillor allowance towards the funding of basketball hoops, with Cathaoirleach Maria Doyle telling the meeting that she couldn't think of any reason why this could not be done.
The former Louth senior manager had only been in the job with Wicklow for a couple of months but has now resigned. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.