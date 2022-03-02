Louth County Council to light up public buildings in Ukraine colours

Dundalk Town Hall (Pic: Louth County Council)
Louth County Council has confirmed that it will be lighting up some public realm in Ukraine colours, in order to show solidarity with Ukraine.
From tonight County Hall and Town Hall, Dundalk and Millmount in Drogheda will be floodlit in blue and yellow to represent the Ukraine national colours.
It was also confirmed at the Dundalk Municipal District March meeting on Tuesday evening, that the Ukraine flag will fly at the civic offices in Ardee as a show of solidarity.
The former Louth senior manager had only been in the job with Wicklow for a couple of months but has now resigned. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.